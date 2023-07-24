Flash Flood Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, People Asked To Stay Away From Water Bodies

A flash flood warning has been sounded for Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, July 24. The alert has been sounded for the next five days by the meteorological office of Srinagar and people have been asked to stay away from water bodies. As per the advisory, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected to prevail through the morning with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower late night and early morning on July 24 and 25. Heavy rains are expected in some areas on July 26 and 28.

The IMD has issued a warning about the risk of flash floods, mudslides, landslides the next five days.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.