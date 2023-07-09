Flash Floods: Bodies Of Two Soldiers Fished Out In J-K’s Poonch

Bodies of two soldiers, who were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, were recovered in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The Army personnel were crossing Dogra nallah in Surankote area when they were swept away by a strong current on Saturday, they said.

While the body of Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh was fished out from the stream Saturday night, the mortal remains of the second soldier were recovered on Sunday. The body of one of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, the officials said.