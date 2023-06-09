Flats Built On Land Seized From Atiq Ahmad Allotted To Poor In Prayagraj

Seventy-six flats built on the land seized from the possession of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad were on Friday allotted to the poor people through a lottery system, an official of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said.

Speaking at the programme, PDA vice-chairman Arvind Chauhan said, "We had got the land seized from Atiq Ahmed in the city where he resided and also used to run his office." As of now, the Authority has completed the construction of 76 flats on this land and these units were allotted through lottery on Friday. After this, the process of giving possession of the flats will be done, he said.

According to the guidelines of the government, flats were allotted on the basis of the reservation rules for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, physically challenged and senior citizens, Chouhan said.

Each flat is equipped with modern facilities and has a bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom, a balcony, electricity, sewerage and parking facility, he said.

A PDA official said that two four-storey towers have been built in the Lukarganj area, in which the cost of a flat is Rs 6 lakh. The beneficiary will have to pay Rs 3.5 lakh, while the central government will give a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh and the state government Rs 1 lakh.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on the night of April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.