Fled For Our Lives, Knowing My Brother Was Bludgeoned To Death: Manipur Survivor Narrates

Unspeakable horrors suffered by people in Manipur have come to the fore alongside the abhorrent gangrape video that went viral on July 19. With the police coming under fire for not even making an arrest till 77 days after the incident, the episode has also put the spotlight on what the people of the B Phainom village suffered that wasn't captured on camera.

A survivor from the village, a grandmother who is related to the victims in the video, has narrated the harrowing events both before and after the gangrape incident captured on camera on May 4. The account is soulcrushing.

She speaks in the interview about how their houses were burned down by a mob armed with guns, axes, and iron rods. They also bludgeoned the survivor's brother and nephew to death and publicly raped the women before releasing them.

'I pleaded with them not to kill us'

The survivor revealed that her village, B Phainom, was the first to be burnt down by the mob which majorly constituted Meitei community members, both men and women. She said that a smaller mob had attacked her village on May 3, an attempt which was thwarted by the villagers but they succeeded on May 4 with a bigger group of 900-1000 people.

"They took my husband and children to a different place, and sent me away to a different location with my (3-year-old) grandchild," the survivor says in the clip of the reported interview. She further revealed that her brother and his eldest son were chased by the mob and later bludgeoned to death right before her.

The woman said that one member of the mob swung his axe to attack her and that she fell on his feet to save herself. "I simply pleaded with them, "My dear sons, please do not kill us. But they still captured us, forced my husband to take out his Aadhar Card along with my children's." She said that her two sons shielded their father from the axe-wielding attackers and were able to escape from the village.

'Ran away on an empty stomach'

"We ran away and reached the hills of the Phailenjang village (8-10 km from Phainum) on an empty stomach with neither food nor water," the woman said revealing she lost two of the five members in her family. When asked if she walked on foot to get away from her village, she replied, "Yes we walked most of the way but we were transported by a vehicle arranged by the KSO (Kuki Students Organisation) from Bongmol," which is 40 km from Phainom.

"We could not be placed directly in the relief camps as we all were in need of critical medical attention. Most of us either collapsed there or were about to faint due to fatigue and all our traumas," she further says in the audio clip.

'They were raped publically'

The woman also shared disturbing details of the armed mob gangrape which has enraged the Nation. She revealed that two of the women were daughters of her brother and the third one was the wife of the village chief. She said the mob turned to the women after her brother and nephew were killed.

(Screengrab from the despicable video showing the mob parading a rape victim)

"They disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked. They raped them both and released them afterward," she said. When asked if this was done in public, she replied, "They encircled them and raped them publicly. They just paraded them naked after encircling them around." She said that the victims managed to survive and were later carried to a relief camp.

The woman even claimed that there were a few Manipur police commando personnel but they stood as mute spectators and refused to offer any help. She stated in the audio that the officers fired tear gas shells in the direction of the villagers who were attacked.

(The only accused who has been arrested at the time of publishing, a 32-year-old who was clearly seen in the video)

As of now, the Manipur police have made only one arrest, a 32-year-old man identified as Huirem Herodas who was picked up from the Thoubal district. Sources say that the Police have assured to arrest the rest of those seen in the viral video of parading the victims by night of July 20. Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that his government will seek death penalty for the accused whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also vowed not to spare the culprits.