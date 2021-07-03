'Flexible & Agile Vaccination Strategy Vital In Saving Lives In India': Lancet Report

A flexible and agile COVID-19 vaccination strategy could play an important part in protecting lives and livelihoods, a Lancet Report on India's COVID-19 pandemic suggested on Friday. The report titled 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' by the reputed medical journal elaborated on COVID-19 vaccination strategies that India could adopt to tackle the pandemic with 'limited vaccination resources.'

"One strategy might be pre-emptively to identify and vaccinate those districts most at risk of resurgence—eg, through serological surveys to identify regions with lower levels of previous exposure,'" the Lancet report stated adding that factors such as population density needed to be collected which will would time.

A relatively quicker strategy suggested by the Lancet report was 'responsive vaccination' which would be based on real-time data from sentinel sites such as test centres at district hospitals. This would help deploy resources quickly to mitigate the local resurgence of infections. In devolved administrations such as in India, coordination with state-level and district-level health authorities will be the key, according to the report.

Placing emphasis on 'flexible and agile vaccination', the medial journal stated that "community-based outreach activities" such as transport facilities for older sections of the population, satellite vaccination centres in rural areas, resident welfare associations in urban areas, drive-in vaccination using large community halls and parking spaces, etc. would help in protecting lives.

"Overall, our analysis offers a demonstration of the principle that even limited vaccination resources could be marshalled for maximum impact if deployed flexibly in response to a rapidly evolving epidemic," the report stated.

It also noted the “mixed picture” on the single-dose efficacy of currently available vaccines against the B.1.617.2 COVID-19 variant in India. "More recent findings suggest that protection against hospitalisation is as high as 71 per cent. Similarly, single-dose protection against hospitalisation has been reported among healthcare workers in India,” the report said.

India reported 44,111 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which took the total number of active cases in the country to 4,95,533. The nation recorded 57,477 recoveries and 738 deaths in a span of 24 hours. When it comes to vaccination, India has administered 34.41 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the citizens. More than 9.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the age group 18-44, so far.