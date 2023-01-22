Flight Attendant Allegedly Commits Suicide Over 'lack Of Regular Work' In Kolkata

A flight attendant allegedly suffering from mental illness due to ‘lack of regular work’ committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in Kolkata, police said.

"She fell on the road in front of the building and sustained major injuries after which she was rushed to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where she died during the treatment," police said.

Suffering from depression

The deceased living in the Metropolitan Co-Operative Housing Society under the Pragati Maidan police station area in Kolkata was identified as Debopriya Biswas. The police were informed by the hospital authorities, after which the inquiry was initiated into the matter.

"During the inquiry, it was known from the victim's family that she was suffering from depression and mental problems for a long time due to lack of regular work for the last two years," police said, registering a case of unnatural death.

Image: PTI