Flight Carrying Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's flight made an emergency landing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather, ANI reported citing police sources.   

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available. Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the aircraft took off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back. 

