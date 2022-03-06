Flight from Bucharest with 182 Indians stuck in Ukraine arrives In Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 182 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

Union minister Kapil Patil welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed at 12.50 am.

Interacting with passengers, Patil said the evacuation operation will continue till all those stranded in war-torn Ukraine are brought back to India.

Ukraine's airspace is shut since February 24 and India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours like Romania, Hungary and Poland. PTI VT VT VT

