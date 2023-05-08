Flight Tickets From Manipur Skyrocket To As High As ₹20,000 Amid Rescue Operations

Amid the evacuation operations in Manipur by different state governments, flight tickets are witnessing astronomical hikes. Debjit Dutta, chairman, Indian Association of Tour Operators, West Bengal Chapter, said that for Air India it is approx. Rs 17,000 per flight in the business class on May 11 and an economy class would cost Rs 14,000 on the same day. He also said that Air Asia has one flight which will cost Rs 4,000.

"If we talked about flights from Imphal to Kolkata, Air India operated daily one flight in the morning. IndiGo operated four flights from Imphal to Kolkata including connected and direct flights. All flights were packed to capacity for the next two days," Dutta said. "IndiGo's direct flight on May 10 from Imphal to Kolkata is Rs 11,000 and connected flights have charged Rs 20,000 per head," he added. State governments of Maharashtra, New Delhi, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal among others are in touch with the Manipur government to rescue their people.

The official admitted that citizens belonging to different states who are stuck in Manipur are facing troubles due to the price hike. AirAsia, Flybig, and Alliance Air on May 8 scheduled a total of eight relief flights for the stranded people during the prevailing situation in Manipur. Air Asia also operated one additional commercial relief flight to Imphal from Guwahati, according to Guwahati Airport Authority.

Flybig brought 70 students to Guwahati airport on the morning flight and operated two flights for the rescue operations. Air India on Monday said it started operating special flights to and from Imphal on Saturday and Sunday, to facilitate people stranded amid the ongoing Manipur violence. The violence between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. The rally was in protest against the Manipur High Court's direction to the state government over giving Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.