Flights Being Diverted, Returning To Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather Condition

Due to bad weather conditions in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow, the flights are being diverted or are returning back to the national capital informed Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday. The DIAL also informed that the visibility of the Delhi airport is normal and the flight operations are smooth.

Delhi airport chaos

Recently, massive chaos was witnessed at Delhi International Airport as passengers had to face long queues and a chaotic rush resulting in extended waiting hours. As the chaos escalated, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the airport and reviewed the situation on December 12.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Scindia explained the chaos at the Delhi airport after his visit. Speaking of his visit to Delhi's T3 airport, he said, "There is tremendous pressure with regard to the infrastructure of the airport. I have taken a round myself today and completed a two-hour review meeting, not only with the airport operator but also with all airlines, and agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, and CISF." Speaking of how the chaos at the airport is being managed, he said, "Originally we had at the airport, close to about 14 gates for passengers. This has now been increased to 16 gates. Boards showing waiting time at the gates will also be put up."

In order to address the congestion at the Delhi airport, authorities on Monday reduced flights during peak hours in the morning, PTI reported. Meanwhile, efforts were also made to move some flights from Delhi's T3 airport. The report added that this action plan was brought about after Scindia's visit.