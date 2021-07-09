Flights To Dubai From India To Resume From July 15; Abu Dhabi From July 21

COVID-19 and its complications have time and again restricted both travellers and expats to fulfil their travel plans. Dubai was no exception as they decided to restrain travellers from India citing reasons to curb the spread of the Delta Variant of the virus. Routes from India to Dubai are expected to re-open from Thursday, July 15, after going through multiple delays. Although, Abu Dhabi has decided to lift the restrictions from Wednesday, July 21 and is expecting flights to re-open after Eid.

When and which flights are resuming?

On June 25, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority in a Notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM) said flights from India and 13 other countries - including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa - will remain suspended until July 21.

On the first day of the confirmed travel resumption, the Indian carrier operated by Star Alliance, Vistara will operate a flight from New Delhi to Dubai. Emirates airline and budget carrier fly Dubai are seen as re-starting flights from India from July 16. Etihad Airways will resume flights from July 22.

Emirates had previously denoted the resumption of flights from India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23. This was following an announcement by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, instructing passengers from India with a valid residence visa who received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine to travel to Dubai.

Fares to travel from India to the UAE

India’s domestic traffic fell 71 per cent in May compared to May 2019 amid the emergence of the more contagious variant. This compares to a 42 per cent decline registered in April versus the same month two years ago. With an effort to revamp the industry, moderation in fares would be inevitable and on a steeper side. Fares from Mumbai to Dubai have assumed to range between Rs. 14000 to around Rs. 38000. New Delhi has a slightly low offering with the highest available price at Rs. 32000. Tickets from Kochi however, are a little on the steep side with prices soaring beyond the Rs. 50000 mark.

Image Credits - AP