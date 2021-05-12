Floating Ambulance Launched For COVID-19 Patients In Srinagar's Dal Lake

The first floating ambulance has been started in Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake. The floating ambulance was launched by a houseboat owner named Tariq Ahmad amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. Speaking about the idea of opening up a floating ambulance, Ahmad stated that he opened it up due to lack of government facilities in the locality, especially for dwellers in houseboats on the Dal Lake. Moreover, he also added that the idea to open a floating ambulance occurred to him after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year.

Floating ambulance in Srinagar

"I try to help people and make sure that no one faces the problem that I faced. Everyday, I go door to door and create awareness. I ask people to wear a mask and sanitise, especially in the second wave I don't want anyone to face issues," said Tariq Ahmad.

In addition, he also revealed that the services of the floating ambulance are free of cost. As of now, no one is donating to Tariq Ahmad's venture, including the government, he said. Among some issues that he faces include lack of oxygen supply for his floating ambulance.

"I require oxygen for my floating hospital, but it is not available in the market yet. I would like to keep atleast two oxygen cylinders in my ambulance," he added

However, the floating ambulance is equipped with other medical facilities like wheelchairs, first-aid kits, oxymeteres. Ahmad is also seeking a paramedical expert for his ambulance. Therefore, he informed that he has been making an appeal constantly for a paramedic in his floating ambulance. Citing vaccination, the ambulance owner also expressed that he would like to vaccinate people in his floating ambulance, so that people can follow COVID-19 norms.

"If I am provided with vaccine doses, then I will personally go door to door vaccinate people myself," said Tariq Ahmad.

Jammu And Kashmir records 4,352 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4,352 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,24,898, while record 65 fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 2,847, officials said. The number of active cases has breached 50,000-mark and reached 50,701 in the Union Territory, while 1,71,350 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,847 as 65 fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

With PTI Inputs