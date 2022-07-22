Flood Condition Further Improves In Assam

The flood condition in Assam improved further on Friday although over 10,100 people are still reeling under the deluge in three districts of the state, an official bulletin said.

On Thursday, over 17,200 people had been hit by the deluge in four districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 10,100 people are now affected due to the flood in Cachar, Morigaon and Tamulpur districts.

Altogether 6,600 people are suffering in Cachar district, followed by Morigaon (2,600) persons and Tamulpur (900).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides stands at 197 across the North-eastern state.

At present, 44 villages are under water and 210 hectares of crop areas are damaged, the ASDMA said.

It said that authorities are running seven relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 1,084 people, including 190 children, have taken shelter.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Kamrup and Tamulpur.

No river is flowing above the danger marks in Assam as of now, the bulletin added.