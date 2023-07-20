Flood threat to border villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The district administration in Punjab's Gurdaspur on late Wednesday issued an advisory, asking people living near the Ravi River to remain vigilant after 2.60 lakh cusecs water was released in Ujh river.

The teams from NDRF and SDRF, along with the local police are on the ground monitoring the situation. The boat across Ravi is already on the job. DC Gurdaspur Himanshu Aggarwal Speaking to Republic said, "There are almost seven villages across the Ravi River that are facing the maximum threat of floods. We have prepared for to worst situation and asked villagers to get ready for evacuation. The moment the water of Ravi gets overflows evacuation will immediately be started."

The boat operated by PWD over the Ravi River has become un operational. Even in the case of emergency, villagers cannot cross the river by land route due to overflow of water, they can get respite only after the water recedes. Repeated warnings were issued to the villagers residing at the locations facing flood threats. All the disaster teams positioned on the ground to manage the situation. Heavy rain in Jammu led to floods in Ujh due to excess water and this is a threat that border villages could be flooded. After ascertaining the situation, DC ordered to shut ten schools located in the flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, villagers have been asked to prepare for the evacuation if the situation turned worst in their areas. A large team of doctors is on standby with full preparations.

Gurdeep Singh a native of Makkoran Patan scared over the alert said, “Administration has sounded alert to get ready for evacuation. We have packed our bags and waiting. We are scared in regard to the damage would be done by these floods.”

The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges into Ravi River in Makora Patan in Gurdaspur district. A flood-like situation could happen in the villages located on the river Ravi at the International border in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The administration is putting out all the stops against the flow of water Ravi. The administration held an important meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur to take stock of the situation regarding the flow of water and its diversions.