Flyer Vomits Blood On Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo Flight, Dies In Nagpur After Emergency Landing

A flyer vomited blood on board a Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight on August 21, after which the flight made an emergency landing in Nagpur, officials said.

The 62-year-old male passenger was immediately taken to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Nagpur, where doctors declared that he was brought dead. The deceased passanger reportedly was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tuberculosis.

According to airline officials, the flight that took off from Mumbai airport on Monday evening had to make an emergency landing merely after 35 minutes of takeoff. The now-deceased passenger, identified as D Tiwari, started feeling uneasy and reportedly asked the cabin crew for water multiple times, airline authorities further informed, adding that soon, Tiwari started vomiting blood while being seated. As Tiwari’s condition deteriorated, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Nagpur. Upon landing, the passenger was rushed to the government hospital, where he succumbed to his illness.

In its statement, the airline stated, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi, was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Elaborating on the case, Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications, KIMS, Nagpur, said, "The deceased passenger was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on the Mumbai-Ranchi aircraft. The flyer died before he could be brought to the hospital.”