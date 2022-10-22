Last Updated:

FM Hands Over Appointment Letters, Says Job Fair An Opportunity For Engg Graduates Too

She said event ensured employment opportunities for the youth. Congratulating the new recruits, she said many youngsters got appointment in their own home state

Press Trust Of India
Finance Minister

The Centre's 'Rozgar Mela' has ensured opportunity to even the engineering graduates and those educated upto plus two, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. 

Handing over the appointment letters to new recruits in various government departments at the Rozgar Mela held at ICF Chennai, she said the event ensured employment opportunities for the youth. Congratulating the new recruits, she said many youngsters got the appointment in their own home state. 

"Here is an engineer who landed as Inspector in the Income Tax department, another as a probationary officer in a bank and yet another as GST inspector. Many youngsters got jobs in their place of residence or their native state," Sitharaman said while interacting with the candidates at the event virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

A candidate from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh too were among over 250 people provided with appointment letters here. The Union Finance Minister presented the letters to over 25 appointees as a token gesture on the occasion. 

Three candidates including 2 Inspectors and 1 Tax Assistant from Income Tax Department besides new recruits to the Indian Coast Guard, banks and other government departments in Group A, Group B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C category, received their appointment letters from the Finance Minister. 

Chairman, CBDT Nitin Gupta, Chairman, CBIC Vivek Johri and other senior officials were present at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the "Rozgar Mela" to recruit 10 lakh people across the country. He had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

