FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets BJP MPs To Brief Them For Nationwide Campaign On Budget

With Lok Sabha Elections next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted the gear and has started formulating strategies to reach out to the people. In the process, the party has started a 12 days nationwide campaign to go to the people and make them aware of the measures being announced and benefits being given by the Narendra Modi government in the Union Budget 2023-24.



The campaign will be carried out by all the Members of Parliament (MPs) of the party, who will reach out to the people in their area and will execute the plan. The campaign that started the day the budget was presented in Parliament is being coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and will end on February 12.

MPs will outreach people in their constituency post meeting

In this context, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a meeting with all the BJP's MPs including MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and discussing with them the benefits announced in the budget.

As per reports, the FM is holding a special session of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs of BJP, where she takes the MPs through the details of the budget and makes them under the highlights and key points of the budget.

After this, another outreach will be held by these MPs in their constituency, where they will hold mass contact with the people and make them aware of the budget and the thought process behind formulating it. People will be explained about the financial progress of the country and the benefits given to them by the Central govt.

BJP president JP Nadda had formed a task force comprising nine members, including Party General Secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences, or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country.



Earlier, after the Budget was presented in the parliament, Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states, held press conferences, and discussed the benefits of the Budget, as part of their campaign.



This Union Budget 2023 was the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government 2.0, as the general elections will be held in the year 2024. Hence, the ruling BJP at the Centre wants to make the most out of this campaign. However, this is not the first time that the Modi govt is launching a campaign, earlier, to the BJP organised nationwide public awareness exercises to make people aware of various reforms and initiatives announced by the Modi government in its Union Budgets.