FM Nirmala Sitharaman Visits NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center On Her US Trip

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on an official trip to the United States, visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Tuesday. During her visit, she was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

On her visit, she was given a detailed presentation about various activities at NASA Goddard by Dr Makenzie Lystrup, Director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre; Ray Rubilotta, Associate Centre Director at NASA Goddard; and Dr Michelle Thaller, Astrophysicist.

Sitharaman visits the NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre

Capable of displaying multiple high-definition data visualisations, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC) Hyperwall is a video wall that displays images simultaneously across an arrangement of screens.

Notably, this visit comes after the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) received a send-off ceremony at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. NISAR is an Earth observation satellite that has been jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA under an agreement signed in 2014. NISAR will scan the globe every 12 days in its 3-year mission of imaging the Earth's land, ice sheets, and sea ice, as well as spotting warning signs of natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic eruptions. Apart from this, the NISAR is also useful in improving our understanding of carbon exchange.

Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secy Yellen

Sitharaman on Tuesday, met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington. During the meet, the two leaders held discussions on ways to strengthen the economic ties between India and the US and also discussed financial partnership and ways of increasing engagements on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

On Twitter, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington, DC, today," tweeted the Ministry of Finance. "Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting during the Economic Financial Dialogue (EFD) in India on November 22, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Praising the multi-faceted India-US partnership, FM Sitharaman called for further cooperation in addressing global economic issues, including climate change. She also highlighted the role of the G-20, QUAD, and IPEF in fostering this partnership. Sitharaman also stressed the need for joint global action to address challenges like debt vulnerability in low- and middle-income countries. She also spoke on the need for financial support to help developing economies achieve their climate goals.

