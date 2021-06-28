FM Sitharaman Announces Free Visas To 5L Tourists; Financial Support To 11000 Stakeholders

In a bid to revive the tourism industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday that the government will provide financial support to more than 11,000 registered travel guides/travel and tourism stakeholders.

The loan guarantee scheme will support 10,700 regional level tourist guides and Travel and Tourism stakeholders (TTS) recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and the State governments. Loans will be provided with a 100 percent guarantee of up to Rs 10 lakh for TTS and Rs 1 lakh for tourist guides licensed at the regional or state level.

Sitharaman noted that under the new Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID affected sectors, working capital and personal loans will be provided to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities and restart businesses impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No processing charges or waiver of prepayment charges will apply.

In order to further boost the tourism sector, the government also announced that once visa issuance starts again, the first 5 lakh tourist visas will be issued free of cost. The free tourist visa scheme comes with total financial implications of Rs 100 crore, the Minister said.

"Once international travel resumes, the first 5 lakh tourists who come to India will not have to pay visa fees. The scheme will be applicable till March 31, 2022, or till 5,00,000 visas are issued, whichever is earlier. One tourist can avail benefit only once," she said.

Scheme for Coronavirus-affected sectors

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore guarantee scheme for coronavirus-affected sectors. Out of Rs 1.1 lakh, crore guarantee scheme, the health care sector will get Rs 50,000 lakh crores. Other sectors will get Rs 60,000 lakh crore, she said. The finance ministry further announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans through microfinance institutions. The maximum amount will be Rs 1.25 lakh per person at 2% interest rate. The focus will be on the new lending, she said.