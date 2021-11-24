FM Sitharaman Assures Wrongdoers & Money Stolen From Indian Banks Will Be Brought Back

The Central government is vigorously pursuing cases of loan defaulters both in India and abroad and all money stolen from banks will be brough back, assured Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She was speaking at an event on Tuesday, 23 November following the inauguration of new programmes and the distribution of orders to various recipients as part of the financial inclusion and credit outreach campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. According to PTI, the Union Minister stated that the Central government is working closely with the J&K administration to ensure that not only the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) but all centrally-sponsored schemes benefit every citizen of the union territory, allowing the region to catch up with the rest of the country in terms of growth.

"Any wrongdoing that has happened in the banks, any loans which have been taken away and not repaid till now, I am sure our system will work in such a way that the wrongdoers and the money..will be brought back," Sitharaman said, according to PTI.

"The non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banks had been a cause for worry when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. In order to bring down the NPAs, a specific '4Rs' strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms showed immediate results," she added.

On the second leg of her two-day journey from Kashmir, Sitharaman arrived in Jammu and viewed several stalls set up by various beneficiaries of government initiatives. She stated that the government prosecuted defaulters who took out loans and allowed them to become non-performing assets (NPAs) by failing to repay the taxpayers' money in the banks, whether they were in India or not. According to the media agency, she further added that the government guaranteed that their properties were attached and sold or auctioned out through a legitimate process, and that money was returned to the banks. She promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Centre will work closely with the local administration to ensure that not only the PMDP is implemented, but that every new scheme is brought to the Union Territory and benefits every deserving beneficiary.

FM urges business community to catch the opportunities given by 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Earlier this month, the Finance Minister during her speech at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit on "Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow & Economic Growth," stated that the Centre has planned to make the business landscape easy and facilitative. She stated that it was the combined efforts of all major players and people on the ground that helped India to overcome the hurdles posed by COVID and return to near-double-digit growth. Sitharaman urged the business community to grasp the opportunities given by 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. She urged businessmen to expand their capacities and provide job opportunities while also empowering people via skill development.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI)