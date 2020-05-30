FM Sitharaman Ensures Support To DICCI, Says Suggestions Will Be Sent To The Relevant Dept

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday assured the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) that the Central government will address all questions regarding the financial package introduced earlier in May. Sitharaman was speaking to the members of DICCI during a webinar along with the Secretaries of the Ministry.

READ: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Instant Allotment Of E-PAN Based On Aadhaar

“DICCI is the voice of the stakeholders which we take very seriously. These suggestions will be passed on to the concerned departments. Look forward to these interactions as frequently as possible.” Smt @nsitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs #DICCIInAction pic.twitter.com/9mEx55k7Ce — DICCI (@DICCIorg) May 28, 2020

"DICCI is the voice of the ground level stakeholders, which we take very seriously. It has made a pioneering effort to bring forth the voice of the entrepreneurial segment of the community and have contributed immensely in policy formations," said Sitharaman.

Founder-Chairman of DICCI Dr Milind Kamble recommended a few measures and said, "From MSMEs to street vendors - all nano entrepreneurs have been taken care of with the Atma Nirbhar package announced by the government."

An increase the credit limit from 20% to 40% of turnover to meet the working capital requirements of SC and ST entrepreneurs during this crisis, the reintroduction of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) plan to incentivise employers for generating new employment, and directing 10% of the funds announced for SC/ST MSMEs, were some of the suggestions made by the organization's members.

READ: Future Actions To Stimulate Economy Will Depend On How COVID Crisis Pans Out: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'GDP falls'

India''s economic growth slowed to 3.1% in January-March and to an 11-year low of 4.2% for the full fiscal 2019-20.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 5.7% in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

During 2019-20, the Indian economy grew at 4.2% as against 6.1% in 2018-19. The economic growth was the lowest since 2008-09 when the economy had expanded at 3.1%.

READ: 'Fall In GDP Is A Telling Commentary On The Economic Management Of BJP Govt': Chidambaram

READ: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Identifies A New 'mantra' For 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'