FM Sitharaman Hails JAM Trinity As Game-changer; 'catapulted Our Banking Altogether'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday virtually addressed the inaugural session of the MANTHAN Conclave. This event is being held at Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and is aimed at taking forward the government’s goal of financial inclusion through technology. Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sitharaman noted how the JAM (Jan Dhan ­- Aadhaar - Mobile) Trinity had been a game-changer for India and lauded PM Narendra Modi's government's motive to take forward financial inclusions in a futuristic format. India has a staggering 43.23 crore beneficiary accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). The Government of India has in recent years introduced a series of indigenous platforms to facilitate quick, safe, and equitable banking.

JAM Trinity - a futuristic 'game-changer'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while inaugurating the MANTHAN Conclave mentioned the fact how PM Modi was clear about his motives regarding the JAM Trinity which was solely to facilitate financial inclusion without any inconvenience caused. Sitharaman said, "JAM Trinity is a game-changer for a country like India, it was futuristic and touched upon the philosophy of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas. The objective was to reach the last man in the line, the remotest corners and people in untouched areas and away from the mainstream, without discrimination.” Finance Minister Sitharaman added, "By bringing the financially excluded, by saving pilferage and disbursing government benefits to genuine beneficiaries, by providing SMS updates to citizens on their bank transactions, the JAM Trinity catapulted our banking to a different level altogether."

'Jan Dhan helped during COVID, Aadhaar linkage saved pilferage': Nirmala Sitharaman

While speaking about the PM Jan Dhan Yojana scheme, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the financial inclusions brought in by the Jan Dhan had helped the nation and stood by the people during the trying times of the pandemic. She stressed on the fact as to how small businesses received collateral-free loans through the scheme. Noting how Aadhaar linkage had led to saving a lot of pilferage, Sitharaman pointed how the initiative helped direct genuine beneficiaries to their money. The Finance Minister said, "Aadhaar seeding of bank accounts gave us an instant KYC benefit. This enabled beneficiaries getting benefits directly into their Jan Dhan and KYC-verified accounts.”

Image: Twitter/@PIBMumbai