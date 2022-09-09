FM Sitharaman Holds Key Meeting On Illegal Loan Apps After Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide

After Republic TV's mega expose on the Chinese app, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman convened a key meeting on Friday. In the said meeting that had in attendance the Secretaries of Finance, Economic Affairs, Revenue and Corporate Affairs, Financial Services, Electronics and Information Technology and Deputy Governor, and Executive Director of RBI, a discussion was held on the various issues pertaining to the 'Illegal Loan Apps' outside the regular banking channels.

Andhra couple falls prey to illegal loan app

Republic on Friday had reported how a couple from Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district had committed suicide. The couple -- Colli Durga Rao (32) and Lakshmi (28) -- had recently taken a loan of Rs 50,000 through an online app. Since they were not able to pay back the loan, the administrators had started harassing them in numerous ways, including, but not restricted to, threatening them to share their morphed nude photos on social media.

On the way back from a family function, Coli and Lakshmi stayed in a lodge, named Sai Krishna in the Rajamahendravaram. The couple ended their lives by drinking pesticides during their stay in the lodge. Coli's brother, who was informed by the husband-wife duo before they took the extreme step, reached the lodge and took the couple to the hospital for treatment. However, they died while undergoing treatment.

"We have got a few names and landline numbers, three teams have been formed we are getting ID logs. Teams are on job to identify and nab the accused," said a police official, after a case was registered by the Rajamahendravaram Police .

The couple is survived by two daughters aged five years and three years. The Andhra government announced an ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.