FM Sitharaman Lauds UP CM Adityanath For Creating Investment-friendly Atmosphere In State

Expressing her confidence in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his policies and plans, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the CM has been instrumental in creating an investment-friendly atmosphere in the UP. Union Minister Sitharaman is on a visit to the UP to take part in various programmes of the UP and Central governments. On Saturday, the Finance Minister attended an event for Ganga Expressway securitisation loan sanction.

Speaking at an event, Sitharaman said, "There was a bit of hesitation when the defence corridor was announced for Uttar Pradesh. Industrial climate prevails in many states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana and others. While agriculture along with medium and small scale industries (MSME) are more important to Uttar Pradesh. But today, the UP Chief Minister has shown it by doing it."

Proud of CM Yogi who understands larger national interest: FM

Praising the UP CM for his vision, FM Sitharaman said, "I am very proud of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who understands the larger national interest, translates that into state's policies and takes it at the execution level to the last mile."

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the proposed Ganga Expressway would become the 'backbone' of the state's economy. The CM also acclaimed FM Sitharaman for allocating a budget for infrastructure development across the state. Adityanath informed that the proposed Ganga Expressway would be connecting Meerut on the western side of the state to Prayagraj in the east.

"We are connecting Meerut in west UP with Prayagraj in east UP. Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of the state's economy. Travelling time from Lucknow to Meerut will decrease to 5 hours and 6.5 hours from Prayagraj to Meerut through Ganga Expressway," Adityanath informed.

"The state government had decided to construct a 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut. 93 percent of the process of land acquisition is complete. The 302 km 6 lane Agra-Lucknow expressway has been completed. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocation of funds in Union Budget for such huge infrastructural development," the UP CM added.

The proposed Ganga Expressway will be a 6-lane wide (expandable to eight lanes) greenfield expressway approximately 594 km long. The expressway will be stretching across the west and eastern part of the state as it will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh - Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

