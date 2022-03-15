FM Sitharaman Tables 1.42 Lakh Cr J&K Budget In Lok Sabha; Raises Kashmiri Pandits' Exodus

Presenting the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, claimed that 'true normalcy' was restored in J&K after revocation of Article 370. Lashing out at the Congress govt for the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, FM Sitharaman also reminded that while talking on 'Kashmir Files' the plight of Kashmiri pandits must be discussed. The J&K Budget along with the supplementary demand for grants was passed in Lok Sabha after a 6-hour debate.

FM tables J&K Budget

"While talking about the 'Kashmir Files', it should be remembered that when so much was happening to the Hindus, how did they come out of it? When Kashmiri Pandits were facing troubles, there was a National Conference led government and Congress was involved in it," fumed Sitharaman. Referring to Yasin Malik-PM Manmohan Singh's meeting, she added, "Congress Party must answer why a separatist, who had accepted that he killed an Indian Air Force officer, was invited by the then Prime Minister of India and shook hands with him".

Briefing on the steps taken by Centre in 2020-21 for J&K, she said, "During Dec 2021, 1.43 lakh tourists visited the Kashmir valley alone, highest in last 7 years. There are 44 crore Jan-Dhan accounts across the country. Of these, the number of Jan Dhan accounts of J&K is 25 lakh". She also noted a 32% decline in terrorist recruitment, 90% decrease in ceasefire violations, 33% decrease in infiltration and 33% drop in number of police being martyred.

She informed that the road length in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased 39,345 kms to 41,141 kms. Listing Centre's efforts for J&K Pandits rehabilitation, she said, "1,025 transit accommodations have been completed for Kashmiri Pundits in Kashmir in the valley. 1,488 units are at different stages of construction & work on 2,744 units has been initiated. 4,678 posts of Kashmiri Pundits filled in Kashmir valley."

Congress Party must answer why a separatist, who had accepted that he killed an Indian Air Force officer, was invited by the then Prime Minister of India and shook hands with him.



Opposition leaders had objected to the government's move to present the J&K Budget and discuss it in the House on the same day, contending that members will not get adequate time to study the proposals. However, FM Sitharaman said the then UPA government had presented and discussed the Budget for NCT of Delhi in 2014 on the same day. Currently, the Union Territory J&K is under the Centre's rule after the Assembly was dissolved in 2019. The next elections will be held after the Delimitation process is completed.