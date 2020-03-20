"Basically, Anti": Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi On What He Witnessed As He Took Oath In Rajya Sabha

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi responded to the reactions he received by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha during his oath-taking. Gogoi said that he has experienced the same kind of reaction in the Court. He also said that walkouts and protests have now become a part of a session in the House and that it didn't bother him in the slightest. On Thursday, the Opposition staged a walkout amid the oath-taking of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Speaking to Republic, Ex- CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi said, "What I saw in the House yesterday is what I felt and received in the Courts. Basically Anti. Walkouts, protests and all kinds of expression in the House have unfortunately become a part of the sessions. It doesn't bother me in the slightest."

"These comments don't bother me and they don't sting me. For the simple reason that if it had been quid pro quo, perhaps it would have been something else, not a Rajya Sabha seat. The Rajya Sabha sits for about 65 days a year. I have already said yesterday that I am not going to take any muniments in the office. It hardly bothers me. I perceive, and I think I am right that there is a certain section of people who are in the Parliament and also in the Supreme Court," he added.

Opposition's attack on the nomination of Ex-CJI Gogoi

The Opposition has targeted the BJP for the nomination of Ranjan Gogoi as the Rajya Sabha MP. Congress leader PL Punia while speaking with news agency ANI had called it an act of patronage of the government towards Gogoi alleging that the former CJI gave many verdicts in favour of the NDA government. Congress leader Kapil Sibal had questioned the nomination of ex-CJI in Rajya Sabha and had accused Gogoi of 'compromising the integrity of the institution'. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it ‘Quid Pro Quo’ further raising questions on how the independence of the judiciary will remain after the inclusion of a former judge into the legislative body. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called the ex-CJI a “greedy lord” and asked if he was “Politician or judge all along?”

Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Days after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning has taken the oath. As Gogoi took the oath in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition staged a walkout. The opposition has been attacking the former CJI after the President on March 16 nominated him as the Rajya Sabha member.

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 last year.

Gogoi gave judgement on several landmark cases namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement.

