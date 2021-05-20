Fmr Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia Dies Of COVID; PM Modi, CM Gehlot Express Condolences

Rajasthan's former Chief Minister, Jagannath Pahadia passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday morning due to COVID-19 virus. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the ex-CM's demise and announced one day mourning period to honour late Jagannath Pahadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his heartfelt condolences to veteran's family and supporters.

PM Modi, in his tweet, pointed out that the respected deceased made 'noteworthy' contributions in his political life.

Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021

Rajasthan CM Gehlot further wrote that he has been deeply depressed by the demise of the former Chief Minister.

श्री पहाड़िया हमारे बीच से कोविड की वजह से चले गए, उनके निधन से मुझे बेहद आघात पहुंचा है।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में सम्बल दें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

CM Gehlot also wrote that Jagannath Pahadia served as Chief Minister, as Governor, and as Union Minister for a long time.

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जगन्नाथ पहाड़िया जी के निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है। श्री पहाड़िया ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में, राज्यपाल के रूप में, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में लम्बे समय तक देश की सेवा की, वे देश के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में से थे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

"From the very beginning he had great affection for me, I have suffered a personal loss due to Mr. Pahadia's departure," added CM Ashok Gehlot in Hindi.

Apart from CM Gehlot, and PM Modi several other officials including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda, and other officials also tweeted offering condolences for the ex-Rajasthan CM.

Jagannath Pahadia and his contributions

The 89-year-old Jagannath Pahadia marked his historic way into politics by becoming the first Dalit CM of Rajasthan. Leader of Indian National Congress party, late veteran handled the post of Haryana Governor, Bihar Governor, and Rajasthan's Chief Minister. He successfully served as a politician for 34 years and in this time period, he represented his Lok Sabha constituency of Sawai Madhopur and Bayana constituency in Rajasthan.

COVID-19 virus in India

In the current wave of COVID-19, tragic reports of deaths have been reported from all parts of the country. The second wave of pandemic has left huge devastation and the signs of relief are still at a distance. The country is taking every possible step to get out of the crisis however the spread has surged violently this time.

On a positive note, India witnessed a further dip in active cases with 31,29,878 infections which is 12.14 per cent of the total 2,57,72,440 COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate improved to 86.74 per cent. In last 24 hours, India reported 2,76,110 fresh coronavirus cases with 3,874 deaths.