'Focus On Fast-paced Socio-economic Development Of North-Eastern Region': MoS Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday concluded the two-day comprehensive Ministerial Review meeting of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER). On the last day of the meeting, he emphasized the socio-economic development of the entire North-Eastern region.

The two-day review meeting on developmental activities and programs in the North-Eastern region was chaired by the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North-Eastern region, G Kishan Reddy. During the meeting, he reviewed various developmental activities and programs in the northeastern region and also emphasized that the overall socio-economic development in the North-Eastern states will be carried on at a fast pace and it will be his key focus area.

According to an official release by the Ministry, Kishan Reddy has also instructed all the ongoing projects to be completed soon as well as all the pending projects to be resolved at the earliest with proper consultation with other ministries.

Along with that, Secretary of Development of North-Eastern Region, Dr Inder Jit Singh provided a detailed report to the Reddy based on all the projects and schemes of the Ministry. The two-day review session analysed all the development projects going on in the North-Eastern region.

After taking charge as the Minister of Culture and Tourism on Thursday, Reddy said that kind of transformation that took place in the North-Eastern Region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented. He had added, under the guidance of PM Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within a stipulated timeframe.

Union Cabinet Reshuffle 2021

G Kishan Reddy took the charge of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North-Eastern region following the reshuffle in the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet. The reshuffle has seen some major changes and several new faces have been added to the Union Cabinet and appointed as Ministers of States (MoS).

He was earlier holding the charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

