Delhi Shivers At 1.9 Degrees Celsius In Cold Wave; Fog Delays Trains & 20 Flights Canceled

As fog and cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Delhi on January 8, it also led to a wave of train and flight cancellations for the day.

According to the Delhi airport official, around 20 flights have been cancelled from the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) till 1 pm due to challenging weather and operational issues emanating from severe fog cover.

Delhi | Thick layer of fog shrouds parts of the national capital as hazy conditions lower visibility. Visuals from near IGI Airport.



As per IMD, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9°C pic.twitter.com/xyc5vDwyyo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

As many as 13 inbound flights were delayed from various locations to the Delhi airport.

"There was no flight diversion reported till 6 AM," said an official at the airport. "Visibility is very low at the airport amid the severe cold that we all have been experiencing," said passengers at Delhi's IGI.

Delhi | Several trains in north India delayed due to fog. Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station



"I came from Bihar's Patna and my train reached here late by 2-3 hours due to fog," says Dhananjay Kumar, a passenger pic.twitter.com/YAu2neEcVC — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Fog and cold wave continue to batter Delhi

Apart from the air travel, train services were also badly hit due to the intense fog and cold weather conditions across north India, as over 40 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region. "I came from Bihar's Patna and my train reached here by 2-3 hours due to fog," says Dhananjay Kumar, a passenger, reported ANI.

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Amid the cold wave that gripped north India, in Delhi too the Safdarjung area recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9°C, Aya Nagar 2.6°C while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8°C & Palam 5.2°C said IMD.

Image: ANI