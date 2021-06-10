Following COVID Outbreaks In Zoos, Centre Orders States To Shut All Tiger Reserves

Latest in a string of COVID-19 outbreaks in zoos across India, the Indian government has ordered the temporary closure of all tiger reserves to visitors. Following the death of a COVID-positive lioness a few days previously, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, which is part of the government's environment ministry, issued its order on Monday, June 7. Reportedly, the order said that the newest case of COVID-19 infection in a zoo animal indicates the high possibility of illness transfer from sick human persons to captive wild animals. In tiger reserves, a similar transfer could occur. All tiger reserves must close for tourism operations till further notice, according to the directive, to prevent tigers and other wildlife from being ill.

Environment Ministry orders all states to close all tiger reserves

According to reports, the current outbreak occurred at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, better known as the Vandalur Zoo, in the southeastern metropolis of Chennai, according to the Tamil Nadu state government. In the zoo, a handful of Asiatic lions, an endangered species with a population of only a few hundred, had displayed signs of the disease. Neela, a sick 9-year-old lioness, died on Thursday. It's yet unclear whether COVID-19 played a role in the animal's demise. All of the lions were promptly confined and treated with antibiotics by zoo administrators and a team of veterinarians. They've obtained samples from lions, tigers, and other large mammals to send for testing, in the hopes that genetic sequencing may disclose which viral strain infected the lions.

After the incident, the authorities said that the Park has strictly adhered to the preventive measures outlined in numerous advisories issued by the Central Zoo Authority, the Central Government, and the State Governments from time to time. The authorities stated in a news conference that preventive procedures for felids, mustelids, viverrids, and primates, as determined in cooperation with the TANUVAS expert team, Hyderabad Zoo veterinarians, and Bronx Zoo veterinarians, are being followed.

Lioness contracts COVID

The pandemic follows the discovery of eight positive cases among lions at a Hyderabad zoo in March. Similar outbreaks have been observed in lion enclosures at zoos and safaris in Jaipur and Etawah, according to reports. On April 20, Tamil Nadu's zoos were closed to tourists as a precaution. The news alarmed zoologists, and India's National Tiger Conservation Authority ordered all tiger reserves in the country to monitor its tigers for symptoms and guarantee that all animal handlers were COVID-negative when word of the Bronx Zoo cases spread.

Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash/RepresentitiveImage