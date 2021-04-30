Following Gujarat, UP To Kick-off Vaccination Of 18-44 Year Olds On May 1 In 7 Districts

While several states have delayed starting vaccinating those between 18-44 years old, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, announced that the state will begin vaccination in seven districts - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly from tomorrow. These districts are those that have more than 9000 active cases, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad. Currently, UP has 3,09,237 active COVID cases, 8,96,477 recoveries and 12,238 fatalities.

UP to start vaccination from May 1

Apart from UP, Gujarat too has announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged above 18 will commence in the state from May 1 itself. However, this will be limited to 10 districts most affected by COVID-19 and shall be expanded to the rest of Gujarat depending on the availability of vaccines. Similarly, Maharashtra would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1 - marking 'Maharashtra day'. Goa, on the other hand, has said it would commence its drive on May 1 due to a delay in receiving vaccine doses.

Although Govt of Goa has placed an order for 5 lakh doses of #CVOID19 vaccines for 18-45 age group, the vaccination will begin as and when the state receives the doses from the manufacturer. Requesting kind cooperation of citizens for the smooth roll out of vaccination. pic.twitter.com/vk8peN6aIu — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 30, 2021

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered over 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines. Of the crore doses of vaccine ordered, 50 lakh doses are of Covishield while 50 lakh doses are of Covaxin, all for the vaccination drive starting on May 1. Moreover, the UP govt also plans to float a global tender to procure 4 crore doses to vaccinate its vast population. As per govt data, Uttar Pradesh had 11,80,659 doses as of Thursday, however, the Central govt's stock will be used for vaccinating those above 45 years old.

India's vaccine shortage crisis

On April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. Vaccination shall continue at Centre's vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years, free of cost. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments.

Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks atleast due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states do not have stocks to schedule vaccination appointments. India has administered 15,12,44,226 vaccine doses till date, of which 2,63,41,135 have recieved the second dose.