Following Joshimath, Uttarakhand’s Tehri Experiencing Soil Subsidence; Locals Tensed

Following Joshimath's 'sinking', Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal is now experiencing soil subsidence, and villagers who are worried about landslides have urged the government to take appropriate action.

Over six households are now in danger due to landslides occurring in the villages close to Tehri Lake and the expansion of cracks in the homes above and near the Chamba Tunnel.

A 440-meter-long tunnel that is part of the "All-Weather Project" was built in Chamba. After the tunnel was constructed, cracks began to show up in the homes near Chamba Main Market.

“The cracks started appearing since the construction of the tunnel began. Several surveys took place but no action was taken. We had tenants living here but we made them vacate in 2019. We demand that the government takes measures here just like they did for Joshimath,” said Deepak Tiwari, a local affected by the subsidence.

“Our home was affected when the tunnel was only 3 to 4 meters. The sewerage system has also stopped working since then. We renovated the house and bathrooms but the new construction is also facing cracks and subsidence,” another local Dinesh Prasad Kotiyal added.

Similar occurrences in UP’s Aligarh

Similar occurrences were recorded earlier on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The incident was originally reported from Kanwariganj, where the locals were complaining about their homes developing cracks, according to ANI. The locals claimed that they complained to the municipal authorities on multiple occasions about the occurrences, adding that they failed to provide a sufficient justification for them.

“For the last several days, cracks have appeared in some of our houses, due to which we are forced to live in panic. We have also complained about it, but the municipal corporation authorities are not taking any concrete action and are only giving assurance. We are afraid that the houses may collapse,” a local Shashi said.

Locals claim that a pipeline that was installed by the government as part of the Smart City scheme is currently leaking, leading to the development of cracks.

CMO announces interim assistance

Meanwhile, the office of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the residents of the area affected by land sinking in Joshimath will be given Rs 1.5 lakh as interim assistance.

According to the announcement, the local residents who were impacted by the landslide will receive compensation at the market rate, which will be calculated after considering proposals from the stakeholders.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशों का अनुपालन करते हुए प्रभावित परिवारों को तात्कालिक तौर पर ₹1.5 लाख की धनराशि अंतरिम सहायता के रूप में दी जा रही है। — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) January 11, 2023

"Our government is taking full care of the interests of the local people. The local people who have been affected by the landslide will be compensated at the market rate. The market rate will be decided after taking the suggestions of the stakeholders and in the public interest only," said CM Dhami.