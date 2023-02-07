Following PM's Instructions, 1st Batch Of Relief Material Sent To Earthquake-hit Turkey

The first batch of relief material has been dispatched by India to earthquake-hit Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft following the announcement made by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The supply included a professional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue team with both male and female individuals, highly trained dog squads, a variety of medical supplies, cutting-edge drilling equipment, and other essential aid instruments.

“India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister instructs officials to offer all possible assistance

Prior to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery. Additionally, he gave instructions for officials to provide whatever support feasible in dealing with the aftereffects of the earthquake, which claimed over 4000 lives.

"Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.

“Friend in need is indeed a friend,” says Turkish Ambassador to India

"A friend in need is indeed a friend," Turkish ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, stated in response to the Indian government's offer of support.

"Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India,” Sunel tweeted.