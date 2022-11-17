Food Blogger Or Chef? Republic Reveals Accused Aaftab Use To Work In Haryana’s Gurugram

Amid the massive speculations regarding Aaftab Poonawala's work, Republic TV in an exclusive report learnt that the accused used to work in a company in Haryana's Gurugram. Various media reports earlier suggested that Aaftab was either a chef or a food blogger. However, as per Republic's investigation, it has been found that the accused Aaftab was working in a Gurugram company during the night hours.

Earlier, it was speculated that the accused used to run a food blog account on Instagram. Reportedly, he used to also add several high-resolution photos of food dishes. But, with new details emerging regarding his workplace, it is being revealed that he was not a full-time food blogger.

‘Use to complain about water shortage’: Plumber

Meanwhile, as new updates are emerging in the murder case, a plumber who worked at Aaftab’s residence revealed that they use to complain a lot about the water shortage. "I saw the girl only once when they arrived in the area. But yes, I have seen the man (Aaftab) a number of times as they use to order food online and the delivery boy stands in front of my house only. I once went to help them with the motor thing. I actually went to the people who use to live above them. They called him as well," the plumber said.

"They use to often complain regarding the water thing that the water isn't sufficient," the plumber added.

Aaftab's confession

Revealing gruesome details regarding the murder of his live-in partner, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further revealed taking the help of the internet he also searched the ways to dispose of the body after committing the murder.

Notably, Aaftab was shifted from Mehrauli police station due to security reasons. According to Delhi police sources, he was taken to Malviya Nagar police station and then has been shifted to some other location which is not yet confirmed.

The Delhi Police is also likely to produce Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi's Saket court on Thursday, November 17. The police will also file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.