Food Challenge: Delhi Eatery To Pay Rs 71,000 To Anyone Who Finishes 10-ft-Dosa; Watch

Internet is full of mouthwatering food videos which entice people to try those delicious dishes atleast once in their lifetime. One such video of 10 feet long Dosa has surfaced on social media and led netizens to wonder how they would finish the preparation. However, the main attraction of this Dosa is not just the huge size but the hidden twist behind it. The video footage which is uploaded on Instagram reveals that whoever can finish this big-size Dosa in the Delhi restaurant will get prize money of Rs 71,000.

At the beginning of the food challenge video, it can be seen that two people are holding this 10-ft-long Dosa which is accompanied by multiple small bowls that contain ‘chutni’. As the video progress, a chef can be seen making the long Dosa. With small portions of Dosa batter, the person stretched and made a long ‘crispy’ crust of the Dosa. He then added ‘ghee’ and ‘masala’ or potato fillings inside it and then carefully folded it. The cheif then garnished the Dosa with cheese and multiple coloured ‘chutni’.

The small video footage of this unique Dosa making was uploaded on the Instagram page of “delhi_tummy” with the caption, “Dosa to others - buddy apke papa aye hai”. The video also revealed the place where one will find this huge Dosa which is “Swami shakti sagar, Uttam nagar.” Further, the video has a text insertion, “10’ ft Dosa, eat and win 71,000”.

Take a look at the food challenge video:

Netizens' reactions to the food challenge

The video of this long Dosa video was uploaded few days ago and has received over 544,036 likes. Since the video was uploaded on the platform, several people have said that ‘they can take this challenge', while tagging their friemds. A social media user wrote, “Me ka skta hu 2-3 din ka time ho to”, while another person wrote, “Have to finish all the chutneys as well?” and the third user commented, “

Am ready to eat” Another said, “Wow, this is so amazing”. Take look at some of the comments on the food challenge video:

(Image: Insta/delhi_tummy/Unsplash)