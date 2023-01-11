Food Corporation Scam: CBI Recovers ₹15 Lakh Hidden Inside Washing Machine During Raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a crackdown on alleged corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), has recovered a huge amount of cash and made two arrests.

The agency launched a crackdown on the FCI after a six-month-long undercover operation and raided 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. According to sources, the CBI officials recovered Rs 15 lakh hidden inside a washing machine at one such location and Rs 20 lakh stashed under the bed at another location. The total amount of cash seized so far stands at Rs 80 lakh. Notably, the searches are still underway meaning this amount could go higher.

#BREAKING | CBI busts food corporation scam: Rs 60 lakh recovered from raids at 50 locations - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/05CGkL1zhh — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2023

What's more, the officials are also suspecting top political links of those that have been arrested as of now in Punjab. Among those arrested is Rajiv Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) in the FCI who was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. Sources in CBI said that the agency started the operation against an "unholy nexus of corruption" in the FCI involving a chain of officers, rice mill owners, and grain merchants, engaged in the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains.

Rs 60 lakhs recovered so far in raids at over 50 places that are underway pertaining to FCI procurement, storage and distribution: CBI pic.twitter.com/Pq4hCULEEn — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

It has been learnt that the amount on each truck carrying food grains worth Rs 1,050 was allegedly distributed between officials of the FCI. It is worth noting that the alleged scam involved hundreds of such food grain trucks. It turned out that a General Manager rank officer received Rs 200 per truck, a DGM level officer received Rs 50, Quality Control officers were receiving Rs 450, and Executive Director and headquarters level officials were receiving Rs 100. This is also why the FCI officials were allegedly providing inflated bills for the procurement of food grains.

Punjab CM reacts to CBI raids

These revelations are being made after the CBI collected intelligence for the last six months after receiving several complaints. Agency officials have said that the role of state government employees will also be investigated in the alleged corruption. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, said that none will be spared in the corruption case and shared a circular calling for the suspension of strikes by some government officials.

Stating that the strike of officers against the CBI raids "amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting" he ordered the officers to declare the strike "illegal".