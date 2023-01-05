Food Delivery Agent Dies In Noida After Being Mowed Down By Car; Hunt On For Accused

A food delivery agent of Zomato got killed when an uncontrollable car hit him on the night of December 31, 2022 in Noida’s Sector 113 police station area of ​​the district. The police team reached the spot and admitted the youth to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The occupants of the car are said to be absconding.

Incidentally the hit and run happened on the same day the 20-year old Anjali was dragged for 12 Kms after being hit by a car in Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

Car rider fled

The Sector 113 police received information that a car had hit a motorcyclist near U-turn from Char Murti intersection towards Prithla roundabout. Injured motorcyclist was sent to Yatharth Hospital for treatment by Sector 113 police, where he died during treatment. The occupants of the car fled, leaving the car on the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said that on the information received by the Sector 113 police, the injured motorcyclist was sent to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead during the treatment. The car rider is being searched by the police team.

Image: Republic