Food delivery agent in Mumbai kills neighbour then covers it in bedsheet

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai's food delivery agent kills neighbour. (Credit: Shutterstock )


A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour following an argument, covered his body in a bedsheet and concealed it in the victim's house in the Dharavi area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused, James Paul Kanaran, who worked as a food delivery agent, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official from the Shahu Nagar police station said.

The murder came to light on Sunday when some people in the neighbourhood went to collect maintenance charges from the victim's house and noticed a foul smell emanating from his home, he said.

The police were subsequently informed and the victim's decomposed body was found covered in a bedsheet in his own house, he said.

A probe revealed the victim had invited the accused for a drink in his house on Friday night and the latter allegedly attacked him following an argument, killing him on the spot, the official said.

The accused roamed around casually in the neighbourhood after the crime and was nabbed after the police laid a trap, the official said.

