Food Poisoning In Kerala Kills 1, Over 60 Hospitalised; Hotel Owner's License Suspended

A woman died in Kerala's Alleppey and more than 60 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Tuesday, January 17 with symptoms of food poisoning after they ate from a hotel at Paravur. The people sought treatment after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. Local authorities have shut the restaurant following the incident, which comes days after the Kerala government launched a campaign against eateries selling contaminated food.

State Health Minister Veena George informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled. The action was taken based on a report submitted by the Food Safety Commissioner. Notably, the Food Safety Department inspected a total of 189 establishments, 2 unsanitary and unlicensed establishments have been suspended and notices have been issued to 37 food outlets.

The license of the Majlis Hotel in Paravur suspended after several people fell ill after having food at the eatery.



Food Safety Commissioner was instructed to conduct an immediate inspection & submit a report. Action has been taken based on the report: Kerala Health Min (17.01) pic.twitter.com/Vlh42lKLgq — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

As soon as the matter came to light, the Municipal Health officials closed down the hotel, Majlis, which served stale food. Notably, one woman identified as Geethu from Cherai is in critical condition and hence was shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College.

Twenty-eight people, including two children, were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital, while 20 sought treatment at private hospitals. Those who have eaten from here have sought treatment in other districts as well. Nine others who got food poisoning were students of Kunnukara MES College.

Notably, Hasinaar, the cook of the Majlis Hotel in Ernakulum Paravur was arrested. However, the hotel owner is absconding. On Monday evening, the people who had consumed Kuzhimanthi, Alfaham and Shawai from this hotel were admitted to the hospital due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Kerala Health Ministry issues new guidelines

Issuing new guidelines for catering services for safety and health concerns in the wake of several food poisoning incidents in Kerala, State Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines a licence for catering services has been made compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government conducted an inspection at 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.