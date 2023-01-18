Last Updated:

Food Poisoning In Kerala Kills 1, Over 60 Hospitalised; Hotel Owner's License Suspended

As soon as the matter came to light, the Municipal Health officials closed down the hotel, Majlis, which served stale food.

Written By
Megha Rawat
FOOD POISONING

Image: ANI


A woman died in Kerala's Alleppey and more than 60 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Tuesday, January 17 with symptoms of food poisoning after they ate from a hotel at Paravur. The people sought treatment after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. Local authorities have shut the restaurant following the incident, which comes days after the Kerala government launched a campaign against eateries selling contaminated food.

State Health Minister Veena George informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled. The action was taken based on a report submitted by the Food Safety Commissioner. Notably, the Food Safety Department inspected a total of 189 establishments, 2 unsanitary and unlicensed establishments have been suspended and notices have been issued to 37 food outlets.

As soon as the matter came to light, the Municipal Health officials closed down the hotel, Majlis, which served stale food. Notably, one woman identified as Geethu from Cherai is in critical condition and hence was shifted to the Ernakulam Medical College.

READ | Kerala Sports Minister defends self against criticism over poor turnout for Ind vs SL ODI

Twenty-eight people, including two children, were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital, while 20 sought treatment at private hospitals. Those who have eaten from here have sought treatment in other districts as well. Nine others who got food poisoning were students of Kunnukara MES College.

READ | NIA's crackdown on PFI continues; PFI activist held from Kerala's Kollam

Notably, Hasinaar, the cook of the Majlis Hotel in Ernakulum Paravur was arrested. However, the hotel owner is absconding. On Monday evening, the people who had consumed Kuzhimanthi, Alfaham and Shawai from this hotel were admitted to the hospital due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

READ | Universities to grant menstrual leave for female students: Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Health Ministry issues new guidelines 

Issuing new guidelines for catering services for safety and health concerns in the wake of several food poisoning incidents in Kerala, State Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines a licence for catering services has been made compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government conducted an inspection at 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.

  • The state health ministry informed that among the 43 establishments, 21 were found out to be without a licence.
  • Notices were issued to 138 institutions and 44 food samples have been sent for testing.
  • The ministry also stated that inspections would be continued intensively across the state.
  • The probe was initiated into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill.
  • The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. 
READ | Kerala to showcase unexplored places for tourists; bets big on caravan tourism
First Published:
COMMENT