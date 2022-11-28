In a Morbi-style incident, a 48-year-old woman, who is identified as Neelima Rangari, succumbed to her injuries sustained after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Maharashtra's Chandrapur in Nagpur division. At least 12 others are reportedly injured in the mishap. According to the officials, the woman died late Sunday during treatment.

"A 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was injured during the foot overbridge collapse at Balharshah railway station on Sunday,” Chandrapur District information officer said on Monday.

Foot Over Bridge collapses in Maharashtra

Notably, a slab of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting two platforms at the Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district collapsed on Sunday evening. The passengers fell from the bridge on the track from a height of about 20 feet. Soon after, the injured were shifted to Chandrapur Medical College for treatment.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

On Sunday, the Indian Railways announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries in the mishap. "Injured persons being given the best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery," the Chief Public Relation Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said.

Central Railway initiates an inquiry to ascertain the cause of mishap

According to sources, the Central Railway (CR) has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the tragic incident. According to railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division collapsed on Sunday at around 5.10 pm. This resulted in people who were using the bridge at that time falling on the railway tracks.

“A part of the pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 have fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it’s a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway),” Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar had said.