For BJP, Northeast States Are 'Ashta Lakshmi’ But For Congress They Are ATMs, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Friday and remarked that while the party used the eight northeastern states as an Any Time Money (ATM) machine, the BJP considers them as ‘Ashta Lakshmi’.

He was addressing a public rally in Nagaland ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for February 27.

Today, the Central government is giving free ration to thousands of families in Nagaland. This is happening because we don't consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs as the Congress party did. For us, the 8 Northeast states are 'Ashta Lakshmi': PM Modi in Nagaland — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Northeastern states 'ATM' for Congress: PM Modi

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "Today, the Central government is giving free ration to thousands of families in Nagaland. This is happening because we don't consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs as the Congress party did. For us, the 8 Northeast states are 'Ashta Lakshmi'. The eight states were used as an ATM by the Congress. The Congress leaders sitting in Delhi withdrew the money similar to how it is done in an ATM, allocated to the North East, and took it back to Delhi. The money belonging to the people didn't reach the citizens but the coffers of the corrupt politicians."

He also spoke about the development work undertaken by the centre in the North East and Nagaland. “Work is underway to connect Kohima with railways. Once connected with railways, it will increase the ease of living and ease of doing business here. From tourism to technology and sports to startups, the Centre is helping the youth of Nagaland,” said PM Modi in Nagaland.

(Image: Republic)