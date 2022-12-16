For Indians, Application Process Time For UK Travel Visa Reduced! Read Details

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Friday, December 16, shared good news for those traveling from India to the UK. Elis announced that visit visas for people traveling from India to the United Kingdom can now be allocated within the standard time of 15 working days. Earlier, the British High Commission said they were planning to restart the visa application processing within the 15 allocated days.

“Good news for those traveling from India to the UK- visit visas now within a standard time of 15 working days (with a small number of trickier cases taking longer). Great work by the visa teams across the world," the British High Commissioner to India said in a tweet along with a video message.

In his video message, Alex Ellis said, "Two months ago, I said that our aim was by the end of this year to be turning around visit visas from India to the UK within our standard time of 15 working days. The great news is that the team has now achieved that through fantastic work here in Delhi and across the whole visa network. There are still a few cases that take longer, very complex ones and that's right that they do. But this enables now people to move to India and the UK with much greater ease."

He also advised the applicants to provide the information as requested. "Make sure you provide the information requested," added the British High Commissioner.

'India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for British citizens traveling to India': Vikram Doraiswami

The British High Commission has also re-introduced E-visas for British citizens who are planning to come to India. The priority visa channel is also open and its process will also be reduced within five days of application.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami also announced that India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for British citizens traveling to India.

In a video tweeted by the High Commission of India in London, Vikram K Doraiswami the High Commissioner to the UK said, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly)."

According to Alex Ellis, India claims that the number of students from India has increased by 89 percent in comparison to the previous year. Skilled worker visas are also being processed more rapidly with a focus on reducing the waiting times for visitor visas.

