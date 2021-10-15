For NYT Journalist, Indian Pilot Happy About Navratri Equals 'undercurrent Of Religion'

In what appears to be nothing more or less than a 'woke' effort to needlessly slander India, a country known for its culture and hospitality, a notable correspondent of The New York Times took to Twitter to belittle the words and intentions of a domestic airline pilot. The flier mentioned that the captain of the aircraft, on the occasion of Navratri and eve of Dussehra, took out time to share the mythological-religious significance of the city of boarding and the destination (Varanasi to Kolkata). Seemingly perturbed by the festive spirits onboard the aircraft, the NYT reporter said, "an undercurrent of religion is everywhere here" (India).

Foreign journalist grumbles about IndiGo pilot talking about India

Instead of appreciating the spirit of people and community on the religious occasion, the reporter - Emily Schmall - chose to crib. While the experience could be a notable one for the fellow Indigo passengers aboard the Varanasi to Kolkata flight, the foreign journalist appeared to view this celebration as 'as undercurrent of religion' and took umbrage at the pilot remarking on what India means to him.

Taking to Twitter, NYT's self-confessed 'intellectually defiant' reporter wrote, "An undercurrent of religion is everywhere here. IndiGo airline captain gives lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri, describes flight path from Varanasi to Kolkata as the city of Shiv to the city of Shakti: "India for me is not just a noun; it's an adjective, a quality."

Netizens were quick to react

While few echoed the foreign journalist's point of view, others weren't falling for it. Author Rajiv Malhotra replied, "I am glad this NYT journo in India is getting a solid response to her tweet. No more apologizing for our faith just to impress Amrikans."

A Twitter user commented, "What exactly is wrong with what she said?" while another user affirmed her plight.

A Twitter handle replied, "Their President took oath on a religious book. Think if that happened in India."

Another Twitter handle replied, "I don't know what is worse. Rather than appreciating the beauty of host land, a Hindu/Modi hating journo calls a simple, truthful announcement as 'undercurrent of religion' & 'lecture'. And people like this Sadanand justifies it, labels the ones who called it out as 'sensitive'."

Meanwhile, a Twitter handle replied, "I am travelling in 4 hours …@IndiGo6E thank you Indigo .. promise will travel with you always"

One reply read, "Absolutely not. If Biden can display his faith by taking oath on Bible, Hindus can display their faith in Hindustan"

Sarcastically, a Twitter handle responded, "Don't worry, she will return to India to learn Yoga.."