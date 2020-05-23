For Residents On The Line Of Control, Daily Firing From Across Is A Part Of Life

Two years old Himashu, is too young to understand why his family suddenly starts panicking and rushes inside their house.

Himashu’s father says that slowly he will get used to the life on the line of control where one grows in the constant fear of Pakistani firing.

“This is how life is on the line of control and our Son who is just two years old will one day will get used to it”, Pratap who grew up in this village near the line of control with Pakistan told Republicworld.

Life is not normal for the people living near the line of control as almost every day there is a ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side targeting the civilian population. While many people in this village have lost their lives, there are many who have been left with amputated limbs or other injuries.

The tell-tale signs of the destruction caused by the Pakistan army to the civilian population in the area is quite visible, almost every household in this village which is situation less than 500 meters from the Line of Control bears the pock marks that are left by the mortars fired by the Pakistan army.

“You won’t find a single household in this village that has not been damaged due to Pakistani shelling, this has become a part of our life”, Master Pardeep Kumar another local resident said.

He said that the though the government purposed to start the work on the construction of bunkers for every house hold but at several places the proposal is yet to see the light of the day.

The residents of this village who mostly depend on farming say that they live under constant fear as without any provocation Pakistan army resorts to firing on them.

“Few weeks ago when I was working in my field, a bomb (mortar) exploded just a few meters away from me, though luckily I wasn’t injured but I was left numb. A large portion of my standing crop was damaged as it caught fire. I had to rush back to my house to save life as the firing escalated”, Mangu Shah another local resident said.

Similar is the situation on other parts of the line of control where Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire, as per inputs large number of terrorists are waiting to infiltrate into the Indian side hence to facilitate their infiltration Pakistan army resorts to ceasefire violation at multiple places.

