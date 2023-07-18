For Second Time In A Day, PM Modi Declares India Has Made Up Its Mind On 2024 Victory

Sounding the bugle for 2024, PM Modi exuded unmatched confidence about the NDA’s fortunes for next year’s general election. On a politically charged Tuesday, when the Opposition was cobbling together what is being looked at once again as an anti-Modi front, PM Modi stated that the people of India have already made up their mind.

First, during his virtual address for an inauguration in Port Blair, on Tuesday morning PM Modi stated that the people of India had already made up their mind to go to vote for the NDA.

On a second instance, after the marathon meeting of 39 alliance partners of the NDA that concluded on Tuesday evening, PM Modi repeated the declaration even more vociferously. “They underestimate the people. The people watch and understand everything. The people already know the truth of their alliance. The reality is that they can come close, but they cannot come together. (…) India is with the NDA today. (…) The people have decided to vote for NDA in 2024,” PM Modi said.

Upping the political aggression, PM Modi declared that the NDA will work to get a majority voteshare in the 2024 general election. “Every partner of NDA has known that India will win worth more than 50 percent majority,” PM Modi said.

"Our only agenda is Bharat ka vikaas. We will work hard and faithfully for it. Your hard work in this direction will not go to waste. (...) I assure you that I will not leave any stone unturned to work and deliver in this direction," PM Modi said in his address to his NDA alliance partners.

Elucidating the difference between the NDA and the opposition coalition, PM Modi said NDA is not an alliance born of coalition compulsions but of coalition contributions, adding that within the BJP-led alliance credit belongs to all and everyone needs to shoulder their share of responsibility. He further said the NDA coalition is a rainbow of regional aspirations.

The Prime Minister's speech came on a day the 2004-born UPA formally breathed its last to re-brand itself I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a coalition of 26 parties who have decided to come together to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.