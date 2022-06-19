For Spreading Misinformation On Agnipath, 35 WhatsApp Groups Banned By Govt: Sources

In view of the vandalism and arson taking place as a part of protests triggered over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, as many as 35 WhatsApp groups were banned, Republic learnt on Sunday. Sources in the Government of India informed Republic Media Network that these WhatsApp groups were found to be spreading misinformation about the new scheme for recruitment to Army, Navy and Air Force.

Violence in Secunderabad planned on a WhatsApp group?

Earlier, Republic Media Network acquired evidence that suggested the violence that broke out in Secunderabad Railway Station was pre-planned on a WhatsApp group. Voice messages shared on the said platform revealed shocking details of how the mob was asked to gather, buy petrol, and burn everything two hours before the forces came in.

"Go and pour petrol and burn it, the news will spread. Otherwise, you will keep shouting and keep begging with placards in your hand. Nothing will happen from that, I am telling you. In some time, the forces will come and kick out everyone, and that is why go to the pump, buy petrol and burn everything in two minutes," a man can be heard saying in the video message, shared on the WhatsApp group. Another man, replied via voice message, "I am going to go to the petrol pump to get petrol. If anyone is willing to come to get petrol."

"Bring everyone...bring everyone, okay? We will burn the buses," a third person can be heard saying in another voice message on the group.

Besides Telangana, violence was also witnessed in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam so far.

'No rolling back of Anipath scheme'

Meanwhile, after the meet between the Defence Minister and the chiefs of Army, Navy & Air Force on Agnipath recruitment scheme, a mega Tri-Services briefing was held on Sunday. In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, it was acknowledged that the recent violence over the Agnipath scheme was not anticipated.

"There is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to provide a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence," the Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary said, adding, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that."