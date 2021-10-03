For The Third Day, AP Logs Less Than 1,000 Covid-19 Cases

For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh recorded less than 1,000 fresh cases of coronavirus, with 765 added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

This was the first time since the COVID-19 second wave began in March this year that such low numbers were reported in the state in consecutive days.

A health department bulletin said 973 infected persons got cured and another nine succumbed in 24 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives has touched 20,52,763, recoveries 20,28,202 and deaths 14,204.

The number of active cases in the state came down to 10,357, the bulletin added.

Only Chittoor district reported 161 fresh cases while four districts registered between 90 and 100 each. Two districts logged 70-plus cases and three added less than 50 each.

Three other districts reported less than 10 new cases each, with Anantapuramu adding just one in 24 hours.

Guntur and Krishna districts reported two fresh fatalities each and Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

Kurnool has the lowest number of 17 active cases, while East Godavari topped the chart with 2,100. Four districts have between 1,100 and 1,700 active cases each, five have less than 1,000 each and two have just about 60 each.

