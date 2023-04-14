For Us, North East Is Not Far: PM Modi Inaugurates 1st AIIMS Of NE In Assam | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and the other three Medical colleges and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Assam's Guwahati. Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, PM Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of Rongali Bihu. "On this auspicious occasion, the health infrastructure of North-East and Assam has got new strength. Today, North-East got its first AIIMS and Assam has got three new Medical colleges," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party governments work with the spirit of serving the people and that's why "North East does not seem far to us ".

Top quotes of PM Modi in Assam