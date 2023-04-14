Last Updated:

For Us, North East Is Not Far: PM Modi Inaugurates 1st AIIMS Of NE In Assam | Top Quotes

PM Modi on Friday dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and the other three Medical colleges and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Assam.

Ajay Sharma
PM Modi in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and the other three Medical colleges and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Assam's Guwahati. Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, PM Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of Rongali Bihu. "On this auspicious occasion, the health infrastructure of North-East and Assam has got new strength. Today, North-East got its first AIIMS and Assam has got three new Medical colleges," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party governments work with the spirit of serving the people and that's why "North East does not seem far to us ". 

Top quotes of PM Modi in Assam

  • "Today, the northeast has got its first AIIMS, and Assam has got three new medical colleges. In the last nine years, we have worked on infra projects and therefore everyone talks about connectivity-related infrastructure projects."
  • "We work with the spirit of being your servants, that's why North East is not far for us and the feeling of belongingness also remains."
  • "Today, people in the North East have gone ahead and taken over the reins of development themselves. Moving forward with the mantra of India's development."
  • "Nowadays a new disease is being seen. They complain that they too ruled the country for decades, but why didn't they get the credit? Credit-hungry people and the spirit of ruling the public has done a lot of harm to the country."
  • "Instead of a vote bank, we focused on reducing the difficulties of the people of the country. We aimed that our sisters do not have to travel far for treatment. We decided that no poor person should have to postpone his treatment due to lack of money."
  • "Due to the policies of previous governments, we had less number of doctors and medical professionals. It was a huge roadblock to quality healthcare in India. Therefore, in the last nine years, our govt medical worked towards increasing the medical infra and medical professionals."
  • "I know that expensive medicines are a big concern for the poor and the middle class, and therefore our govt opened more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicines."
