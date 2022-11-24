For Women Who Do Wrong Things, Make Videos: Jama Masjid Defends Barring Women Without Men

In a shocking statement, Jama Masjid Public Relations Officer (PRO) defended the Delhi Mosque's decision to bar the entry of women without men inside the masjid premises. He stated that the restriction is for women who come alone to 'give time to men, make videos or do wrong things'.

"There is no restriction on the entry of women," Jama Masjid PRO Sabiullah Khan said, adding, "The restriction is on lone woman or women who come here alone, give time to men, do wrong things, make videos."

"There is no restriction on girls or women coming with families, and no restriction on married couples either. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places. Masjid is for ibadat and it should only be used for ibadat," Khan added.

The Masjid administration has also reportedly placed sign boards outside the mosque in order to inform the visitors that the entry of girls into the mosque is strictly prohibited. The boards placed outside the mosque entrance read, "It is forbidden for girls or women to enter Jama Masjid alone."

#BREAKING | Jama Masjid's diktat blocking single women and group of women sparks a controversy. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/H0KUYwse0A — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

DCW condemns move

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has condemned Jama Masjid's diktat. She also stated that she is issuing a notice to the Imam of the mosque.

"The decision to stop the entry of women into Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so does a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this," Maliwal said.