Forced Conversion Case: 'Investigation On, Terror Angle Cannot Be Ruled Out' Says UP Govt

In a major breakthrough in the forced conversion case in Uttar Pradesh, the UP ACS Home Awanish Awasthi speaking to Republic TV informed that there is a larger nexus. Awasthi added that the illegal conversion might have happened due to greed. In addition, he also informed that the investigation so far has also led to evidence of foreign funding. He added that a foreign bank account has been found in connection with the case.

Foreign funding in illegal religious conversion case

"Money from many foreign nations has been pumped in this illegal religious conversion case," said Awasthi.

The UP ACS added that young people have been converted and many other people are being targeted for religious conversion. The ACS added that the authorities are closely investigating the literature and content that is being followed by the ones who have been converted. The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a joint operation of ATS, STF and Intelligence. In addition, they have also been asked to coordinate with central agencies in this investigation, said Awasthi.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all ATS and senior officers to be alert to bring out the truth," he added

Raids underway across the country

In another development, Awasthi informed that raids are being conducted outside Uttar Pradesh as this is a larger illegal conversion nexus that involves other states. He added that the Uttar Pradesh ATS is conducting raids and that a full-fledged investigation is underway. Awasthi also informed that several documents were seized by the authorities after the racket was busted. He remarked that the investigation is very important as Uttar Pradesh was the first state in India that enacted the anti-conversion law.

"In the last 2-3 days many details have emerged and local district police has also been included in the investigation. The teams are investigating it," he said

'Terror angle cannot be ruled out'

Awasthi also added that the UP government is not ruling out a terror angle as the teams are also investigating the literature that the converted people are following. In addition, he remarked that the terror angle cannot be ruled out as the case also involves sources of foreign funding.

"The foreign funds have been used to support conversion within our country and state. Since we already have indication of money coming from outside, nothing can be ruled out." said Awasthi. "We will completely investigate the case. Yogi Adityanath has ensured that the teams are provided with everything they need. He has instructed the officials to strengthen the team. He has instructed that officers should be provided with all equipment and we are complying with his orders.'

Conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh exposed

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. The arrested persons were identified as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. Both accused are residents of Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. According to reports, the properties of the accused will also be confiscated.

The alleged conversion racket was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad following the registration of an FIR in the case at Lucknow’s ATS police station. As per reports, two men of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, allegedly running an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from Pakistan’s ISI. Moreover, children and women were also lured in with false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted.